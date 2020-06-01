London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Don for sharing this photo from Sifton Bog.

Weather

Currently in London it's 7 C and mainly clear.

Expect a mainly sunny day with moderate, gusty winds late this morning. Today's high is 23 C.

Between 8-8:30 this morning: <a href="https://twitter.com/alexsummers4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alexsummers4</a> is here to answer all your COVID-19 questions about how we should navigate the slow reopening of local businesses. Have a question? Let us know and tune in. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnOnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/sSL9e9Yl9y">pic.twitter.com/sSL9e9Yl9y</a> —@LondonMorning

Traffic

Hydro work starts this morning with lane restrictions on Adelaide Street North at Nelson Street.

Utility work starts this morning on Egerton Street. Watch for lane restrictions between Cameron Street and Homan Street.

Watch for lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Jacksway Crescent and Hillview Boulevard during utility work.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Highbury Avenue South to Hamilton Road.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed between Huron Street and Oxford Street East for road improvement work. Huron Street is closed between Clarke Road and Robin's Hill Road. Both roads are scheduled to reopen on July 21.

Richmond Street remains closed between King Street and York Street for infrastructure work with LTC detours in place.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.86 and $0.96 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 72.64 cents US

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

