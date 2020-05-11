London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Linda McDougall for sharing this photo of the Thames River.

Weather

Currently in London it's 1 C with scattered showers and ice pellets.

Periods of snow ending early this morning, then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds are northwest at 30 km/h with gusting up to 50.

Today's high will be 5 C.

Have you heard of covid pinatas? <br><br>1. Build a big pinata.<br>2. It must look like a coronavirus<br>3. Fill it with whatever you want.<br>4. Beat it. Hard.<br>5. Voila. It's cathartic. <br><br>And we want YOU to build + smash one. Send a vid: londonmorning@cbc.ca <br>Fun for the whole family!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnOnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/jmZdcCaxHB">pic.twitter.com/jmZdcCaxHB</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Richmond Street will have lane restrictions between Cheapside Street and Oxford Street for road work.

Clarence Street will be closed between King Street and York Street for utility work, local traffic only.

Fanshawe Park Road East will have lane restrictions between McLean Drive and Rob Panzer Road for utility work starting today.

Richmond Street will be closed between Kent Street and Angel Street starting at 7 p.m. for utility work. Detours will be in place for London Transit.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.87 and $0.92 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 71.77 cents U.S.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

