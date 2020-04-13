London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Dave for sharing this photo of a Cooper's hawk.

Weather

Currently in London it's 10 C under light rain.

Expect periods of rain and the risk of a thunderstorm to end near noon today then we'll see a mix of sun and cloud. Winds are strong with gusting to 70 km/hr. near noon. The daytime high is 15 C.

Traffic

Utility work starts this morning causing lane restrictions on Commissioners Road West between Topping Lane Drive and Andover Drive.

Watch for lane restrictions during utility work on Oxford Street West between Wonderland Road and Proudfoot Lane.

Clarke Road is closed between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road East for bridge maintenance. Access to businesses that are open will be maintained.

Talbot Street is closed between King Street and York Street for operations work. Bike lanes and sidewalks are also affected

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.70 and $0.78 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 71.59 cents U.S.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

