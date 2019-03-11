London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Tim Askerov for this photo taken at the Forks of the Thames River.

Weather

Currently it's cloudy and 1 C.

A mix of sun and cloud this morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon, along with strong west winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to remain steady at 1 C.

Traffic

Highway 402 is closed in both directions between Hickory Drive and Longwoods Road due to an early morning collision.

Dundas Street will be closed from Ridout Street to Thames Street starting this morning as setup for the JUNOS begins.

Loverage Street will be open to local traffic only between Evangeline Street and Dundas Street for sewer repairs starting at 8 a.m.

Smith Street will be open to local traffic only from Trafalgar Street to May Street for sewer repairs.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $0.99 and $1.05 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 74.50 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.