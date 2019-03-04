London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Jenn Cudmore & Rob Rombouts for this morning snapshot of their hop yard at Hokona Farms in Arkona.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London it's -14 C and cloudy.

Expect increasing cloudiness this morning with west winds between 20 and 40 km/hr. There's a 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon and the daytime high is -9 C. The wind chill is -22 C this morning and -17 C this afternoon.

Traffic

Expect intermittent lane reductions on Dundas Street between Richmond Street and Wellington Street for infrastructure work. Utility work continues with lane restrictions on Dundas Street between Colborne Street and Waterloo Street.

Utility work has Westdel Bourne closed to all but local traffic between Oxford Street West and Byron Baseline Road. Detours are in place.

Expect lane restrictions on Commissioners Road East from Hamilton Road to Sheffield Boulevard for infrastructure work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London for between $1.03 and $1.05 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 75 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.