London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
Thank you Ray Drake for this snap shot of of a sunrise southeast of Fullarton Street.
You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.
Weather
Currently in London it's 5 C with light drizzle.
Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning. Periods of rain should start early this afternoon as fog patches are expected to dissipate. Winds are south at 30 km/hr and the daytime high is 9 C.
Traffic
- Eastbound lanes on Oxford Street East are closed for watermain work. The westbound lanes are reduced to a single lane of east and westbound traffic from Highbury Avenue North to Ayreswood Avenue.
- Wilton Grove Road is closed to all but local traffic between Highbury Avenue South and Hubrey Road for infrastructure work.
- Dingman Drive is closed to all but local traffic from Wellington Road South to White Oak Road for infrastructure work.
Gas
Gas is selling in London near $0.90 per litre.
Source: gasbuddy.com
The dollar
The Canadian dollar last closed at 76.37 cents U.S.
The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:00 a.m.