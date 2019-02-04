London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Ray Drake for this snap shot of of a sunrise southeast of Fullarton Street.

You can share your pictures with us by emailing them to londonmorning@cbc.ca. At the end of the week, one photo submission wins a CBC London prize pack.

Weather

Currently in London it's 5 C with light drizzle.

Expect a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning. Periods of rain should start early this afternoon as fog patches are expected to dissipate. Winds are south at 30 km/hr and the daytime high is 9 C.

Traffic

Eastbound lanes on Oxford Street East are closed for watermain work. The westbound lanes are reduced to a single lane of east and westbound traffic from Highbury Avenue North to Ayreswood Avenue.

Wilton Grove Road is closed to all but local traffic between Highbury Avenue South and Hubrey Road for infrastructure work.

Dingman Drive is closed to all but local traffic from Wellington Road South to White Oak Road for infrastructure work.

Gas

Gas is selling in London near $0.90 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 76.37 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.