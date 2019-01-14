London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Thank you Donna Currie for this snap shot of icicles on a Forsythia shrub.

Weather

Currently in London it's - 9 C and cloudy.

Today starts cloudy with a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. Winds are light with a high of - 1 C.

The wind chill is - 16 C this morning and will be - 5 C this afternoon.

Traffic

Maintenance work causing lane restrictions on Highbury Avenue North between Blackwell Boulevard and Fanshawe Park Road is expected to wrap up tonight at 8:00 p.m.

From 9:00 a.m. today until 3:00 p.m. expect lane restrictions on Richmond Street between Kent Street and Angel Street for hydro work.

Starting today the Greg Curnoe pedestrian Tunnel under the rail tracks west of Wharncliffe Road will be closed for maintenance. Detour signs are in place.

Gas

Gas is selling in London between $0.92 and $1.02 per litre.

Source: gasbuddy.com

Dollar

The Canadian dollar last closed at 75.33 cents U.S.

The market opens today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

