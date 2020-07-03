London's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Thank you David for sharing this photo.

Weather

Environment Canada has a heat warning in effect for: London, Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy, Eastern and Western Middlesex Counties. A prolonged period of hot weather is expected with temperatures above 30 C. today through the weekend and possibly into next week.

Currently in London it's mainly clear and 20 C.

Expect a sunny morning with a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. There is a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Today's high is 32 C with humidex values of 38.

Toronto + Windsor have made masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces. London has not. At 8:10, we'll talk to <a href="https://twitter.com/Healthmac?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Healthmac</a>. Plus more info on <a href="https://twitter.com/MLHealthUnit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLHealthUnit</a>'s policy on masks. We're streaming the convo on Facebook. You'll be able to add your questions to the mix. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnOnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/uJkru99WeS">pic.twitter.com/uJkru99WeS</a> —@RebeccaZandberg

Traffic

Watch for intermittent lane restrictions today on Commissioners Road West between Wonderland Road South and Forest Edge Road for utility work.

Watch for northbound lane closures on Adelaide Street North between McMahen Street and Central Avenue for utility work.

Expect lane restrictions during utility work on Oxford Street West between Woodhull Road and Westdel Boune

Infrastructure improvement work is in place on Oxford Street East between Balmoral Avenue and Gammage Street. During the project motorists can expect east and west curb lane restrictions, rolling closures, turn restrictions and temporary bike lane and sidewalk closures.

Infrastructure work is in place with turn and lane restrictions on Fanshawe Park Road West between Fanshawe Park Road East and Hyde Park Road.

Dundas is closed to all but local traffic between Hewitt Street and Rectory Street for infrastructure renewal work. LTC detour is in place. The work is expected to run until August.

Egerton Street is closed between Margaret Street and Brydges Street, between Hamilton Road and Cameron Street, and between Ormsby Street and Trafalgar Street for infrastructure replacement work. LTC detours are in place.

Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Hydro Street for infrastructure work. LTC detour is in place.

Bridge restoration work is ongoing on Highbury Avenue North with lane restrictions from Hamilton Road to Commissioners Road East.

Gas

Gas prices found on Gasbuddy.com show gas is selling in London between $0.99 and $1.03 per litre.

The dollar

The Canadian dollar last traded at 73.70 cents U.S.

The markets open today at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:00 a.m.

