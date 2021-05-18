London's PaLM lab passes 1-million COVID-19 test milestone

One million COVID-19 tests completed.

It's a major milestone for the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine (PaLM) team at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), who have been processing COVID swabs from testing centres across Southwestern Ontario during the pandemic.

The lab first began COVID-19 testing within LHSC's microbiology program on March 18, 2020. They answered the call to help add capacity to the provincial laboratory testing system and support health units across the province.

The PaLM lab went from processing 30 to 50 flu tests a day in the pre-pandemic world to analyzing more than 3,000 coronavirus test swabs daily.

"As a team, we're not just proud of the throughput we've accomplished, we're also proud of what that represents," said Dr. Mike Kadour, Chief Laboratory Officer at LHSC in a statement.

"Behind every test is a person that is waiting on critical information about their health. Our work not only provides that health data in a timely manner to individuals, it also helps to inform at an aggregate level, important public health decisions aimed at ensuring the safety of our broader communities. To have made that kind of contribution more than a million times feels particularly meaningful for us."

Testing labs are now able to process up to 10,000 COVID-19 swabs per day, while regularly turning around results within 24 hours. PaLM is also performing screening for variants of concern on all samples that test positive for the virus.

The lab says if they laid out all of the swabs they have tested end to end, the line would extend from London to Windsor, or from London to Owen Sound, two of several communities the lab is now serving.

There have been 11,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex-London since the pandemic began.