London's overnight parking ban lifts tonight

After an amendment to London's overnight parking ban in March, cars, trucks and motorcycles are now allowed to park on city streets between 3 and 5 a.m. starting Friday morning.

It's the first time the ban, which prohibits vehicles from parking the street between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., has been lifted before Victoria Day.

Following a motion put forward by Ward 2 councillor Shawn Lewis, council voted to shorten the ban by three months from November 1 to April 30. The previous bylaw restricted parking from Labour Day to Victoria Day.

Residents and visitors can now park their personal vehicles on streets for up to 18 hours at a time.

Commercial motor vehicles, mobile homes or trailers are not permitted to park on the street as they have their own parking regulations.

After November 1, the ban will return and residents will have to register for a pass to park on the street.

For more information, visit the City of London's website.