London's largest school board lays out more back-to-school plans

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is revealing more details about what back-to-school will look like beginning with a delay to the resumption of classes.

School will begin on Sept. 14, one week later than originally announced.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, TVDSB Director of Education Mark Fisher explained that elementary students will only attend class for three days that first week, in order to establish routines and procedures.

This one-week staggered start will see some students attend Monday and Tuesday, with a second group attending Wednesday and Thursday. All elementary students will be in the classroom on Friday, Sept. 18.

"A staggered start will allow for more time to learn new school routines in smaller group settings," Fisher said. The staggered schedule for students in elementary is expected to be sent to parents by the end of the week.

High school

The workload for high school students is also changing, with one class being taught each day. The initial plan had been to have students attend two classes a day.

Mark Fisher is the Thames Valley District School Board's director of education. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Students will be allowed to leave school grounds for lunch, but they will only be allowed re-entry at the end of the period and through a secure entrance.

"We cannot restrict high school students from leaving at lunch, but we encourage them to stay and to remain with their cohort," Fisher said.

Earlier this month, parents were asked to complete a survey, indicating whether they intended to send their children to class or opt instead for a virtual classroom.

Fisher said 95 per cent of TVDSB families responded to the board's return to school survey. Some 64,956 students will return to class, while 12,282 will be taught remotely. The board said it has 4,039 requests for computers and 1,246 internet-enabled device requests.

Remote learning

Parents were told students could choose to return to class in either November or February but Fisher said that may not be possible.

"We will try our best to accommodate requests but logistically, based on staffing and funding, we cannot guarantee a return to all students."

The London District Catholic School Board is expected to ratify similar changes to schedules.

Fisher said the public board is currently hiring supply teachers saying, "lots of people are willing to work."

In response to questions from trustees about moving students to spaces outside schools or into schools with more space, where distancing could be better accommodated, Fisher said transportation and insurance would be too costly.