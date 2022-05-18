London's Ark Aid Mission hopeful 'good can still come' after fire

A fire causing extensive damage to the main building used by one of London's primary organizations helping vulnerable people is being investigated by police.

The back entrance to the Dundas Street location of the Ark Aid Mission was on fire Tuesday evening with fire crews estimating the damage at $50,000.

No one was injured but the road was closed near Lyle Street while fire crews worked to put the fire out.

Later, a social media post by the mission said the entire rear of the building was destroyed. The storage shed, the entrance to the kitchen and the sanctuary apartment were damaged.

Fire fighters estimate the damage at the Ark Aid Mission to be $50,000. (London Fire Department)

"We are incredibly thankful for the first responders, particularly the fire fighters who attended and resolved the fire efficiently and with no injuries or people effected," the post read.

Ark Aid Mission was instrumental over the winter in keeping people warm at night, opening the Dundas Street space for overnight guests. It also helped run temporary buses converted into shelter, and a day-time program.

While fire fighters say the investigation is now in the hands of the police, organizers with the mission are hopeful people will donate to help the group get up and running.

"At the Ark we believe that from this discouraging situation good can still come from it. If you want to donate to support our work please do so!"

At the time of publication, police had not said whether or not the investigation was suspicious.