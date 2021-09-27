London restaurant hosts prominent anti-vaccine passport activist catching the attention of city

The City of London is looking into a social media post that shows a prominent Canadian anti-vaccine passport protestor and his supporters in a London restaurant, boasting about breaking provincial legislation.

The author of the post is Chris Saccoccia, better known as Chris Sky, who recorded his visit to The WORKS Burgers & Beers on King St. on Sunday.

"When Chris Sky comes to your town, the restaurant will not enforce the vaccine passport," bragged Sky on Twitter from his table inside the restaurant.

"Look how many people we have at the table," Sky goes on, with his guests laughing beside him. "We have the whole restaurant."

Vax pass? Not when I come to town<br>RETWEET FOR FREEDOM <a href="https://t.co/DlllmqBLI5">pic.twitter.com/DlllmqBLI5</a> —@chrissaccoccia1

Patrons at Ontario's dine-in restaurants must present a receipt of full vaccination along with government identification, unless they have a doctor's note for a medical exemption.

Fines are possible for businesses that don't comply with the checks required by the system, and for patrons who give false information. But businesses, bylaw officers, police forces and the province say enforcement will be gentle at first.

A spokesperson with the city, Andrew Sercombe, said it was aware of the Twitter video, and confirmed that so far, it has not handed out any fines in relation to the vaccine passport program.

The WORKS' front door has signs telling patrons masks or face coverings are required. The shop's foremen are Kris Hunt and Ian Roden, who was the PPC candidate for Spadina-Fort York in Toronto.

A person identifying himself as Kris, said he had 'no comment' when CBC News called on Monday morning for comment. .

Kris Hunt and Ian Roden, who own The WORKS in London, Ont., pose in front of their Burlington location in 2012. (Facebook)

Ontario's proof-of-vaccination policy took effect last week with restaurant owners across the province expressing concern about the pushback they might receive from patrons who oppose vaccinations.

A system using QR codes and a verification app will be rolled out on Oct. 22.