London responds to Toronto's call for help with refugees: Sorry, we're full too

London has responded to a call for help as Toronto deals with an influx of refugees and asylum claimants, essentially saying that shelters in the Forest City's are too full.

In a letter to be tabled at London's Community and Protective Services Committee Monday, city manager Martin Hayward says London's shelter system faces a "critical shortage" in shelter beds and hotel rooms.

"The City of London continues to see the arrival of many refugees and asylum claimants which is straining not only our shelter services, but also our social services," the letter reads.

Hayward explains that London is also straining to meet the need of local clients, including many with addiction and mental health issues, "that are also contributing to a challenging situation in our community."

Hayward's letter is in response to a June 29 letter from interim Toronto city manager Giuliana Carbone, who says Toronto faces a "critical and urgent shortage of shelter space with more than 3,300 refugee and asylum claimants in the Toronto shelter system."

Toronto's letter, which was sent to other Ontario municipalities, asks other cities if they can help Toronto deal with a recent influx of migrants crossing into Canada from the United States.

A report to committee says London's Rotholme Women's & Family Shelter is currently operating at 150 per cent capacity. Rotholme provides 41 emergency shelter beds for about 20 families but sometimes operates at 200 per cent capacity.

The report says other emergency shelters in London are at or beyond capacity.

The report also points to London's limited availability of affordable housing and a tight rental market with an overall vacancy rate of just 1.8 per cent.

The letter says London will work with Toronto and other municipalities to press senior governments to come up with a plan to deal with an influx of refugees who've crossed into Ontario from the United States.

Toronto is currently housing some 800 migrants, including 200 children in dormitories at two Toronto colleges — a temporary solution that will end in August when students return to school.