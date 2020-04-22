City council defers property tax payments for two months

London city council has voted to defer the due date for 2020 property taxes for 60 days.

During Tuesday's council meeting, politicians voted unanimously for the two-month deferral in an effort to provide additional economic relief to help lessen the hardships brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that many Londoners are facing uncertainty and financial challenges as a result of COVID-19," said Mayor Ed Holder.

"Deferring the payment of property taxes provides immediate financial relief to residents while we continue to face economic and health concerns brought on by the pandemic."

Property owners paying taxes through instalments will have their next due date at the end of August with the following instalments due at the end of October and Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, those with pre-authorized payments will have billing dates spread out over five payments, with the first one being at the end of August, followed by payments at the end of September, end of October, end of November and Dec. 15.

Last month, the city announced another financial measure to help Londoners, including waiving interest and penalties for 60 days on any unpaid property tax bills due at the end of March.

Officials said the city is working with other levels of government to find more tools to support Londoners during this time.