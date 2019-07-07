Warrant issued for Edmonton man after 12-year-old girl touched inappropriately in London

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for an Edmonton man after a 12-year-old girl was reportedly touched inappropriately near Sherwood Forest Mall in London, Ont.

London police said the 49-year-old man is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and invitation to sexual touching to a person under the age of 16.

Police were called on Wednesday night after a 12-year-old girl reported being touched inappropriately by a man near Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Road.

The girl was approached by the man who began talking with her, then walked with her a short distance before touching her, police said.

The girl, who was not physically injured, ran home.

"Members of our sexual assault and child abuse section took over the investigation and were able to identify a suspect," said Const. Scott Mandich.

Police believe the 49-year-old man boarded a flight and returned to Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

"The London Police Serivce in conjunction with other police services are looking to actively locate and arrest this male and bring him in court as soon as possible," Mandich said.