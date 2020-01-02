London police take to TikTok for community engagement

When it comes to community engagement, two London, Ont. police officers are becoming social media stars on TikTok.

Const. Rebecca Elliot and Const. Scott Mickle are taking to the social media platform to post videos from their cruisers, offices and in the community.

Elliot and Mickle are school safety officers who spend their days visiting about about 27 schools in London, teaching students in grades 3, 6 and 8.

"Because of the amount of time that we spend in schools with the kids that are 10 and 11 years old, they know that we're on social media, they know we're on Snap Chat and Instagram, and they were all over us to be on TikTok," said Elliot.

"That's a lot of times how we show them what we're doing and the kids get to see us not in that policing role, which is kind of fun for them."

TikTok is quickly becoming one of the world's most popular social platforms with more than 800-million people using the smartphone app regularly.

Elliot, whose TikTok username is @pcelliott8, has posted 19 videos at the time of publication, so far attracting over 16,000 followers. It was a video she created with Mickle and Const. Chris Golder that went viral that put her in the spotlight.

London police Const. Rebecca Elliot lip syncs to "Stand By Me" along with Const. Scott Mickle and Const. Chris Golder on the social media platform TikTok 0:15

"Mickle has some really funny videos and I said, 'I have a good idea for a video, lets go do it'," said Elliot. "So, we were on break and we put the three of us in the cruiser and we're going to do the handcuffs and Golder is going to do the chime in the back and it just went crazy."

At the time of publication, the "Stand By Me" video has garnered about 135,000 likes.

Mickle, whose handle is @pcmickle, has over 8,700 followers. He was also nominated for a Police Services Hero of the Year Award this year.

London police Const. Scott Mickle's TikTok video titled "Wrong Location." 0:12

While Elliot says the majority of engagement is positive, there has been some hate and criticism over whether police officers should be on the platform.

"We're doing this on our own time, this is time that we're taking on our lunch breaks, or we've made a couple of videos before we start work," she said.

"It's for the kids, it's just for fun and it's to reach those kids so they can see that we're just regular people."