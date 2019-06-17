Man in hospital after shooting at south London hotel

Police are investigating at a south London hotel, after a man showed up at a hospital Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say staff at the hospital called police around 7:25 a.m. to let them know the individual was seeking treatment.

"The wound is not considered life-threatening, and the investigation is ongoing at this time," Const. Sandasha Bough told CBC News.

Police are investigating at a hotel in the area of Wellington Road South and Exeter Road, where Bough says they found "evidence of a shooting."

Bough wasn't able to say whether there was a risk to public safety, or if anyone had been taken into custody.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is being asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted anonymously through www.londoncrimestoppers.com.