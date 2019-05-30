London police investigate alleged sexual assault

London police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

A man approached a female in the area of Sherwood Forest Square on Wonderland Road North at around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 and touched her inappropriately, according to police.

Investigators said the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 17 and 25 years old, with a medium muscular build, at least 6-feet tall, with short black hair and some facial hair. He was also described as having a deep voice with an accent and spoke both French and English.

A photo taken from video surveillance of a man wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation in London.

Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained and police are asking the public to assist in identifying the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5620 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be sent online anonymously at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.