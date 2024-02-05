Authorities have scheduled a 2 p.m. ET news conference to discuss a 2018 case that has led to sexual assault charges against four current NHL players and one ex-NHLer.

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Police in London, Ont., will speak at a 2 p.m. ET news conference today and it's expected they'll provide more details about the sexual assault charges against five players who were members of Team Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, both of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dubé of the Calgary Flames, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who's now playing hockey in Switzerland, are each charged with sexual assault. McLeod faces an additional charge of being party to an offence.

The charges were laid late last month, stemming from an alleged sexual assault at a downtown London hotel room in June 2018.

Earlier on Monday, lawyers for the five players appeared on behalf of their clients via video link and their next hearing date was set for April 30 in the same London courtroom.

The brief appearance was largely procedural, and the players themselves did not appear, which is normal for early court appearances. The Crown attorney told lawyers to expect to receive a "substantial" amount of case information sometime Monday.

Four of the players, excluding Formenton, are under contract with NHL teams until the end of this season. They are technically on paid leave.

The police investigation was initially closed without charges months after the alleged incident, but investigators reopened it in 2022.

Hockey Canada and the NHL have also launched their own investigations.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said last week the league would wait until the criminal case has concluded before commenting. Hockey Canada has not issued an official statement on the charges.

The news conference is being held at RBC Place, London's downtown convention centre.