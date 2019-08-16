3 Toronto men charged with gang sexual assault, trafficking of teen victim
London police said it was a lengthy investigation that led to charges against three Toronto area men
London police have arrested two men and have a warrant issued for a third following a "lengthy investigation" of human trafficking involving a young girl.
The charges include human trafficking, advertizing another person's sexual services and gang sexual assault on a person under the age of 16.
"We can't provide too much information in relation to the victim due to the fact that there's a publication ban to protect the identity of the victim," said London Police Const. Sandasha Bough.
"We can say that the investigation commenced in the spring of 2019 and the charges involve offences over a number of years."
Investigation moved to Toronto
London investigators travelled to Toronto Thursday to carry out search warrants at three addresses with the help of Toronto police.
Officers seized cell phones, computers and other electronic and data storage devices.
The two men arrested in Toronto are due in court in London on Monday, August 19.
Mose Aigbedion, 23, of Toronto is charged with:
- Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years
- Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years
- Advertising another person's sexual services
- Permit person under 18 years of age on premises for prohibited sexual activity
- Sexual assault as party to offence with other person
- Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- Assault
Sodiq Lawal, 21, of Toronto is charged with:
- Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years
- Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years
- Advertising another person's sexual services
- Permit person under 18 years of age on premises for prohibited sexual activity
- Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography
- Gang sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
Police continue to look for a third man in connection with the investigation.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Terry Osayamen Urhoghide, of Etobicoke on the following charges:
- Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years
- Gang sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
Support for the victim
London police said the victim has been offered counselling or other assistance, as is standard practise in human trafficking cases.
"Anytime we have a victim in situations such as these they are offered a number of services," said Bough. "It's whether or not they choose to use them."
London Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Urhoghide to contact them or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously.