3 Toronto men charged with gang sexual assault, trafficking of teen victim

London police have arrested two men and have a warrant issued for a third following a "lengthy investigation" of human trafficking involving a young girl.

The charges include human trafficking, advertizing another person's sexual services and gang sexual assault on a person under the age of 16.

"We can't provide too much information in relation to the victim due to the fact that there's a publication ban to protect the identity of the victim," said London Police Const. Sandasha Bough.

"We can say that the investigation commenced in the spring of 2019 and the charges involve offences over a number of years."

Investigation moved to Toronto

London investigators travelled to Toronto Thursday to carry out search warrants at three addresses with the help of Toronto police.

Officers seized cell phones, computers and other electronic and data storage devices.

The two men arrested in Toronto are due in court in London on Monday, August 19.

Mose Aigbedion, 23, of Toronto is charged with:

Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years

Advertising another person's sexual services

Permit person under 18 years of age on premises for prohibited sexual activity

Sexual assault as party to offence with other person

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

Assault

Sodiq Lawal, 21, of Toronto is charged with:

Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person under 18

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years

Advertising another person's sexual services

Permit person under 18 years of age on premises for prohibited sexual activity

Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography

Gang sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Police continue to look for a third man in connection with the investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Terry Osayamen Urhoghide, of Etobicoke on the following charges:

Trafficking of a person under the age of 18 years

Gang sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Support for the victim

London police said the victim has been offered counselling or other assistance, as is standard practise in human trafficking cases.

"Anytime we have a victim in situations such as these they are offered a number of services," said Bough. "It's whether or not they choose to use them."

London Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Urhoghide to contact them or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously.