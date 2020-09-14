Have ideas on changing London Police culture and addressing racism? Then this survey is for you

The London Police Services Board has published a survey looking for public direction and ideas on how to overhaul the city's law enforcement culture and how police interact with London's diverse communities.

The message is a follow up to a plan developed by the board earlier this summer, which seeks to address public perceptions over police culture and the city law enforcement agency's commitment to anti-racism.

The London Police Service has recently been dealing with a number of high profile scandals, including an officer who was disciplined after he botched a sexual assault investigation and another officer who was allowed to keep his job months after he was convicted for criminal negligence in the in-custody death of an Oneida woman.

The link to the survey was published in a letter from the board's chair Dr. Javeed Sukhera on Monday, saying the board is looking for "fulsome and meaningful engagement on these issues."

The letter said the board is also looking to create two community advisory committees, adding the next update on the board's progress would come at its upcoming meeting on Sept. 17.