London police constable found guilty of discreditable conduct

A London police constable who has been suspended with pay for the past five years as his cases wind their way through the courts and police oversight hearings has been found guilty of discreditable conduct.

The charges against Const. Stephen Williams have to do with harassment of his ex-girlfriend, who testified she was terrified of the officer after he repeatedly called her at work, ran background checks on her, and wouldn't leave her alone.

"I have no doubt that his actions would bring the reputation of (The London Police Service) into disrepute. Constable Williams has shown that as a police officer he knows the law however he does not always abide by the law," Hearing Officer Morris Elbers wrote in his decision, released on Friday.

"The citizens of the community of London expect their police personnel to respect the public and not conduct themselves in the way that Constable Williams did in his relationship with R.P. I find that the ordinary citizen of the City of London would not condone his behaviour and as a result it would bring the reputation of the Service into disrepute."

R.P. was Williams' on-again, off-again girlfriend between 2014 and 2017. She testified she was scared of Williams, who used texts, phone calls, and manipulative behaviour during the relationship.

Williams was found guilty under the Police Services Act. He previously pleaded guilty to other charges.

Suspended with pay

During the disciplinary hearing, Williams admitted that he doesn't respect women, and uses them for his own benefit.

"I believe he had no regard for the feelings of R.P. and only was concerned with his feelings and wants. Williams was creative in how he reached R.P. and this was shown with the day he was abusive to his dog. He sent text messages, attempted phone calls and eventually sent pictures of the puppy to again pull at the heart strings of R.P. in order to open up the communication and hopefully in his mind to continue the relationship," Elbers wrote.

"What is also troubling with the conduct of Williams is that he utilized the welfare check on her residence if R.P. did not respond to his many calls, texts and emails. Williams may not have been utilizing his power as a police officer but it is my belief that as a policeman this was a way he also could control the actions of R.P. to his self- interest. It is another way he manipulated this woman to do as he wished and I believe to allow him to have control."

Williams was juggling relationships with three women at one time, the hearing heard.

He has been suspended with pay since November 2014 while his cases wind their way through various courts and hearings. The penalty phase of his disciplinary process will begin in June.