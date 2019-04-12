London police expect provincial funding shortfall of nearly $640K

London police are expecting a funding shortfall of $638,174 due to changes to the province's grant programs, according to a report going before the police services board Thursday.

The province has eliminated three grant programs that give London police $2,552,697 annually, and are instead offering funding under a broader community safety and policing grant (CSP), the report said.

The report said police are expecting a maximum of $1,914,523 under the new CSP grant, leaving them short about a quarter of their previous funding.

Police can apply for further funding under a new $3.9 million funding stream, which offers money for investigations into "provincial priorities" such as gun and gang violence, sexual violence and harassment or human trafficking.

The province is also distributing another $5.1 million for investigations into gun and gang investigations.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the office of the solicitor general said the province is moving toward a three-year funding cycle to provide police services with "greater certainty."

"Our government will protect what matters most, which is why we've maintained funding levels available to police services," said communications director Richard Clark.

"While the vast majority of the funding will be available to police for local priorities, we've created a stream accessible by police services to tackle the most heinous crimes, including human trafficking, online child exploitation, and violent gun and gang activity."

The province has not commented on what police services need to demonstrate in their applications for the new funding streams.

Members of the London police services board will have a private meeting about the local impact of the changes and will make them public then, a spokesperson said.