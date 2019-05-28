London Police hunt for more victims of human trafficking along the 401 corridor

London police believe there could be more victims of two men recently charged with a series of human trafficking-related offences.

Two men from Brampton – one 24, the other 26 -- remain in custody in connection with allegations going back to 2015, which involve a girl under the age of 18.

As a result of their investigation, detectives believe the two were active in cities along or near the Highway 401 corridor between 2015 and 2019.

In addition to London, police believe the accused were involved in trafficking in Windsor, Sarnia, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, several cities in the Greater Toronto Area and in Montreal.

"We are very concerned that there may be more girls and women who have been taken from city to city and trafficked," said Det. Sgt. Dave Poustie, head of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section of London Police.

Any potential victims are urged to contact the London police or their local police agency.

Investigators say the 26-year-old accused has been known to use the names 'Vonnie', 'Q-tip' or 'Sachi', while the 24-year-old accused has been been known to use the name 'Lights'.

Victims of human trafficking may not know the perpetrators by their given names, "but they may know them by some of these nick names," said Poustie.

Both men are charged with:

Trafficking of a person under the age of 18

Sexual interference with a person under 16

Sexual assault as a party to an offence with another person

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18

Benefiting financially by trafficking a person under 18

Advertising another person's sexual services

The 26-year-old accused is also charged with:

An additional count of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18

Two additional counts of advertising another person's sexual services

Three counts of importing, selling or distributing child pornography

Two counts of printing, publishing or possessing to publish child pornography

Anyone with information about this investigation can call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be sent online anonymously at londoncrimestoppers.com