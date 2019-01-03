Councillors divided over Windermere Road townhouse plan

City politicians were unable to come up with a decision on a revised plan for a back-to-back townhouse development along Windermere Road that left area residents with towering concerns.

On Monday, the city's planning committee reviewed a revised plan to turn lots at 536 and 542 Windermere Rd. into a 12-unit townhouse development.

The plan included recommendations made by city staff back in January, when the mock up was disputed.

The developer, an Ontario numbered company, worked with staff on those recommendations and was able to meet all but one.

Some area residents, who were concerned about the initial plan, returned to City Hall on Monday to speak out about the revised plan.

They said more needs to be done to preserve trees on the site and scale down the development.

Councillors were unable to approve the revised site plan due to a tied vote.

Recommendations

The developer was unable to meet a side yard depth of 5.5 metres in the development's western portion. Instead, the developer (backed by staff) suggested a side yard depth of three metres.

This refers to how far the development would be from a neighbouring property.

Despite the recommendation not being met, staff suggested councillors approve the revised site plan.

"Our understanding with regards to the need for side yard depths … is to preserve access to sunlight and ventilation, to preserve privacy or to prevent overlook," said planner Melissa Campbell.

The developer was able to meet the remaining staff recommendations including:

a plan for fencing that would restrict access to Orkney Crescent from the site

a minimum front yard depth of 2.1 metres

a minimum rear yard setback of 6 metres (the developer proposed 7.7 metres)

Staff also worked with the developer to come up with a tree perseveration plan. It would decrease the amount of trees removed along the northern property line from 11 to three.

(Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

However, the revised plan and tree preservation plan were met with backlash from area residents.

Concerns

Some residents are frustrated with the proposed setback in the western portion of the site plan.

They say three metres is not enough to maintain privacy and preserve green space.

"Provide a buffer between this development and adjacent property, protect trees especially in the west and north … a three metre setback is not sufficient to protect and preserve trees along western property line," said Tony Mara.

He suggested inaccuracies in the tree report and plan. He urged officials to take a more "modern" approach to measuring the diameter of the trees in the area.

Other area residents, including David Leckie, suggest the development is too big for the site.

"The whole exercise might be viewed as trying to shoehorn an elephant into a refrigerator," he said.

City politicians will revisit the issue at next Tuesday's full council meeting.