Western fires lawyers as outrage over drunk driving lawsuit grows

Western University has fired the lawyers who were representing the school in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of a student killed by a drunk driver on campus in 2015.

In a statement, Western wrote their lawyers filed a statement of defence "without first consulting Western to its contents. Western does not support certain contents of that statement of defence."

The family of Andrea Christidis, who was killed by drunk driver Jared Dejong in 2015, is seeking $7 million in damages from the driver and Western University.

Also named in the lawsuit are Dejong's father, the University Student Council and The Spoke tavern, where Dejong got drunk before getting behind the wheel.

The Christidis family alleges the university bar where Dejong was drinking, The Spoke, overserved him and should not have allowed him to get behind the wheel.

Playing the 'blame game'

Western's announcement comes amid outrage at the statement of defence filed by the Dejongs, which essentially blamed Christidis for her own death because she was using her phone and not wearing her glasses at the time she was killed.

Dejong had drank alcohol at The Spoke bar, operated by the student council, before driving. Dejong pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death.

Andrew Murie, CEO of MADD Canada, says the Dejongs' statement of defense neglects that, if Jared Dejong hadn't been driving while drunk, Christidis would likely still be alive.

"It really is reversing who the victim is here: it's the lady who was killed by the drunk driver," said Murie.

The idea, he said, is to minimize the amount of cash the defendants will have to pay out by introducing a constellation of mitigating circumstances.

"It's a bit of the blame game but it's all about money."

Western told CBC News it has retained the law firm of Black Sutherland to take over the defence in this matter. Lawyers are expected to file a new statement of defence on Western's behalf in the coming weeks. In a statement, the university called Christidis' death 'a terrible tragedy' that continues to resonate on and off campus.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Andrea's family and friends and all those impacted by her death," the university said.