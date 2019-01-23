Western loses Mustangs coach to Windsor

Jean Paul Circelli, who has been the offensive line coach of the Western Mustangs football team for the last four years, is taking a new position as head coach of the Windsor Lancers.

His new job starts Feb. 1. Circelli replaces Joe D'Amore, who stepped down Nob. 25.

"The last couple of years we've had a lot of success at Western and I think the timing was just right for these jobs opening up," Circelli told CBC's Afternoon Drive.

"I am fortunate that the Lancers were a great fit. I look forward to working with them."

He said that although Windsor's win-record isn't nearly as strong as powerhouse Western's, the players have passion.

Western's loss is Windsor's gain. Host Chris dela Torre speaks to Jean Paul Circelli - the new head football coach of the University of Windsor Lancers, and now ex-offensive line coach for the Western Mustangs. 6:59

"One thing that attracted me to Windsor is that record-wise, they're not as strong but this past year, coaching against them, you can see there's a lot of players on that team that compete until the end," he said.

"They were in just about every game they played and they were fighting until the end. They're relentless and there's something there to build towards the future."

During Circelli's four years at Western, the Mustangs have captured two Yates Cup OUA championships, appeared in two Vanier Cups and won the title in 2017.

Jean Paul Circelli takes over the head coaching job at for University of Windsor football team on Feb. 1. ((University of Windsor Lancers))

The philosophy he likes to live by in football is "Control what you can control," Circelli said. He explains he learned it from Mustang's head coach Greg Marshall.

"You can control your work ethic, the time you put in. You can't control weather, injuries, calls by officials. So put in the work," Circelli said.

Circelli told his offensive line players this weekend about his new job, and will be at Saturday's year-end players' banquet to say goodbye to the whole team.

"I hope those lessons on leadership, perseverance and passion hold true, no matter what their future will be."