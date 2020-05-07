Serge and Jessica Parent never thought their wedding video would become a social media sensation. In fact, there was a point when they thought their wedding might not happen at all.

"We didn't plan for this, we didn't expect this and we were completely surprised. We enjoyed this way more than what we could have even imagined with our actual plan," Serge Parent said.

The couple's "actual plan" was to be married on April 25, 2020 in front of 400 guests, many of whom were family or close friends who lived far away.

They'd been planning the big day since 2018 and they were just over a month away from their dream wedding when news came that the COVID-19 epidemic, which had been ravaging other parts of the world, had finally arrived in Ontario. The authorities were about to embark on an unprecedented lockdown to halt its spread.

"The day of the lockdown being official we were actually doing our stag and doe. So we were able to sneak that in and then it was a bit of panic mode," he said.

Cancelling their dream wedding was 'a really big blow'

Serge and Jessica Parent decided to get married on the date they had planned, despite the pandemic. (Supplied)

"We were just hoping and praying that we would go through with the wedding. It was very hard. There were a lot of emotions leading up to that and for sure, a lot of frustration," Jessica Parent said.

"When we finally came to the decision that we were not going to be able to have the wedding that we had planned on having, that was a really big blow."

They delivered the bad news to the caterer, venue, and guests, and started hatching a new plan. They would still get married, but it would be outside, weather permitting.

Serge said the idea came serendipitously when he and Jessica were speaking with her parents.

"We were just standing in the condo and looking out and in all four of our heads it popped, why not just do it in the condo?"

So they got to work. They called friends and informed neighbours. They asked if they would kindly move any cars out of the neighbourhood's visitor parking area so that close friends and family could watch from their vehicles.

They would also live stream the event through social media, so Serge's parents, aunts, uncles and siblings could still be there, even if it was from their separate living rooms back in Sudbury.

What surprised them were the neighbours

Neighbours from all over the complex came out to their balconies on the big day to wish the newly weds well. (Supplied)

With only a week to go until the big day, Jessica Parent said she and her husband-to-be were worried the weather wouldn't cooperate.

"The week leading up to the Saturday, I think it was the Wednesday and it snowed and it rained and the sun shone and it was windy and it snowed, the weather just did all kinds of crazy things, we didn't know what to expect."

When the day finally came, the weather was sunny and warm, a pleasant surprise, and so was the turn out from the neigbourhood, she said.

"I guess the excitement just really took hold. People have been cooped up, there had been hopelessness and boredom throughout this whole pandemic."

"It was really neat to see people get into it. They really did. They decorated their balconies. There were signs and balloons and people dressed up. People cleaned up the green space for us."

And so they were married, as their friends looked on from their cars and their neighbours looked down from balconies. The couple kissed and the crowd errupted in cheers and the clatter of pots and pans as the event was livestreamed via social media into the far-flung livingrooms of friends and family who couldn't make it due to travel restrictions.

"It reached far beyond what we could have imagined, the amount of people who dressed up and were joyful and just be part of our day," Serge Parent said.

In the end the pandemic that had forced them to pare down their perfect day from grand celebration into something much smaller, gave them something far more intimate, albeit at an awkward distance.

On social media, more than 2,000 people had tuned into see them get hitched on livestream. People started watch parties back home, they even dressed up and made their kitchen tables to look like the place settings at a wedding reception, and it didn't end there.

"After the wedding, after the dance and the big drive-by receiving line, we're packing to get ready to go on our honeymoon, and we get a knock on the door," he said.

How their wedding went viral

Serge and Jessica Parent's friends watched the ceremony and even did the reception line afterwards from their cars in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Supplied)

Serge and Jessica said neighbours in their complex had delivered two bottles of vodka coolers to their doorstep, part of a drinking game called "getting iced." It was their way of saying congratulations, and the neighbours didn't stop there.

"We didn't think anything of it and then we get to Niagara Falls and we have friends there and they were like 'did you see the video?'"

"They sent us the video and we just start and I don't even know what faces we made," Serge said. "It was unbelievable."

The video had been posted first to Tik-Tok, where it got 25,000 views, then it got picked up by an Instagram account called Theweddingpic, where it racked up over 160,000 views as of Wednesday, Serge said.

"It was nothing that we could have even imagined or expected planning this but we're happy that it's reaching people and giving people a glimmer of hope of their dream wedding."

The couple still plans to have their dream wedding. Even though they're already married, they'll be doing the whole thing again in front of those 400 guests just like they planned, but they hope to do it next year.

"We'll have a one year celebration and have the 400 there and eat, dance and be merry," he said.