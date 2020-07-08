Forecasters say weekend showers to finally break molten London hot spell

Forecasters predict two days of showers starting this weekend will finally bring an end to the hot spell that's been baking the London region for the past eight days.

The area got its first taste of relief Wednesday when a late afternoon thunderstorm temporarily washed away the heat with the first rainfall the region has seen in 12 days.

Since Canada Day, London has seen nine straight days of temperatures at or exceeding 30 C, with Tuesday being the hottest when thermometers peaked at 34 C.

Those temperatures are predicted to stay in the mid-30s until Friday, when forecasters with Environment Canada say showers on Friday and Saturday will quench the July heat wave.

The baking outdoor air has proved a challenge for those who work outside, including Marcio Fonseca, a London construction worker who drinks up to five litres of water a day just to stay hydrated.

Nowhere to hide

Marcio Fonseca drinks up to five litres a day just to stay hydrated in the wilting July heat. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"This week has been extremely hot near 40 degrees doing traffic control and just lots of water," he said. "Just making sure you're well hydrated so you can stay focused on the vehicles. Sometimes with the heat you feel a little groggy, a little tired."

"There's nowhere to hide, no shade."

In nearby Ivey Park, Caitlin Bye, a gardener with the City of London, wipes her brow as she leans on a hoe beneath the shade of a maple tree.

"I think its about 34 today with a humidex of 36-37," she said. "It's pretty smokin' hot."

'It's pretty smokin' hot'

City gardener Caitlin Bye (left) and a colleague spend as much time resting as they do workingon days when the temperature is above 30 C in order to avoid heat exhaustion. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Bye said she and her colleagues have been trying to stay out from beneath the molten sun when they can. When they can't, they take frequent breaks and drink water often.

Still, they have their work cut out for them with the unrelenting heat. She said the flowers in a nearby garden she had watered earlier in the day were already wilting.

"We find because of the heat we have to water and irrigate a lot more because things die," she said.

Across the park, at the nearby splash pad, seven-year-old Theodore Bell is doing his best to cool off in a spray of water that periodically explodes from the ground.

'I don't think I've seen him this happy in months'

Theodore Bell, 7, plays in the jets of water at a London, Ont. splash pad while his mother Carolyn (background) looks on. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

His mother, Carolyn Bell said she and her came to the splash pad to escape the swelter of their downtown neighbourhood.

"We live in the top of an old house so we're feeling it," she said. "My phone has been telling me it hit 34 yesterday, so that's been pretty stinking hot."

"We needed to get out of the house. We needed something to do and get exercise and get active and out."

"I don't think I've seen him this happy in months," she said.

Thousands flee the swelter of the city for cooler climates

Kalin Walters is a life guard supervisor with the Municipality of Central Elgin beach rescue. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

After being cooped up for months as part of a nationwide quarantine, thousands of people were all too eager to flee the summer sizzle of the city in favour of a lakeside breeze.

In nearby Port Stanley, Ont. the town's beaches were busy with thousands of people enjoying the sand, the sun and a dip in the waters of Lake Erie.

"We're certainly seeing a lot of people trying to escape the monotony of being stuck at home," said Kalin Walters, the supervisor of the Municipality of Central Elgin's beach rescue.

He said if it's relief from the scorching temperatures people are after, it can always be found at the lakeside.

Not much relief on the beach

An instant read thermometer shows the sand on the Port Stanley beach is almost 110 F, or 43 C. Life guards say if they don't wear shoes, they get blisters on their feet. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

"Luckily today we at least have a breeze, but there's been some days when it's absolutely stifling down here, with zero wind at all and we're just kind of focused on staying awake, staying focused and making sure the people visiting down here are okay."

Walters said it's been so hot that lifeguards have found shoes are a must on the sand, or else they risk getting blisters on their feet some days.

CBC News measured the temperature of the sand on the Port Stanley beach using an instant read thermometer at 43 C on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, exposure to temperatures of 48 C for five minutes is enough to cause third-degree burns on human skin.

Walters said beach rescue treated one person for heat exhaustion Tuesday when temperatures climbed to 34 C, but for the most, part people are looking after themselves.

'It's uncomfortable'

Amanda Taylor rests in the shade at the Port Stanley beach. She says it's been so hot that getting into a pool in the city feels like climbing into a bath full of warm water. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

In the shade, the breeze is nice, according to Amanda Taylor who drove to Port Stanley from Leamington with her family to get a break from the steamy temperatures that have blanketed the region.

"For the last week it was really hot," she said. "It's uncomfortable."

It's been so uncomfortable that Taylor has been spending time indoors or near the pool, but even the pool hasn't been very refreshing.

"It's like getting in a tub full of hot water in the bathtub," she said. "I would like a little rain, maybe to cool it down."

Forecasters predict she and many others will get their wish starting Friday and Saturday when showers are expected to bring cooler temperatures. Starting Sunday, temperatures are expected to peak at a comparatively cooler 27 C.