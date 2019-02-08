These Venezuelan activists saved lives (and risked their own) by creating a news network

Before being forced to seek refuge in Canada, Venezuelans Jorge and Jessica Azuz were the masterminds behind a highly sought-after online news and surveillance network used by up to a million people in the South American country currently facing political unrest and turmoil.

After it launched in 2014, Redzuela dominated social media sites Instagram and Facebook, with anywhere between 30 and 45 thousand followers. It also had its own web page that received up to one million views at one time.

It kept citizens up-to-date on crime and conflict-prone areas across the country after reports of online pages including news websites being blocked.

"People were just looking for accounts to stay informed with what was going on," said Jorge, 24, who now lives in London, Ont., with his family and sister, Jessica.

The siblings would share news tips and images sent in by members of the public.

"People were being killed, shot and [arrested] on the streets," he said. "[Redzuela] would keep them [safe] like if you knew the army was shooting people on this side of the city, you obviously knew not to go by."

"We had a platform … We received information as it was happening," added Jessica.

Redzuela used Facebook and Instagram to keep citizens up-to-date on crime and conflict-prone areas across Venezuela. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

However, the network was short-lived.

Jorge was the first to flee to London in late 2014 after receiving dozens of death threats. He was even subject to office invasions.

Jessica faced similar troubles and eventually followed Jorge to the southwestern Ontario city.

Redzuela's web page was blocked by government officials, its Instagram was deactivated and its once popular Facebook page is now without current content.

Country in turmoil

Protests broke out in Venezuela back in 2013 after a controversial presidential election. The crisis continued to escalate and ramped up in January when Juan Guaido, a lawmaker, became the opposition leader.

Some call it the boldest challenge to socialist leader Nicolas Maduro, described by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday as a "brutal dictator."

Prior to the crisis, Jorge remembers a much more prosperous Venezuela, where the streets were filled with schoolchildren and the roads were busy. Now, he said it's empty.

"Everywhere is corrupt … The country itself is broken … it's something that will take years to repair," he said. "It's not just the government at this point. The people, they have to steal to survive. They have to kill to survive."

Jorge said he's watched people die in front of him. He said he's seen bodies strewn on the roads, noting that death is common.

He said he wonders if he has PTSD.

In this Jan. 23, 2019 photo, anti-government protesters cheer after Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela's opposition-run congress, declared himself interim president of the South American country until new elections can be called, at a rally demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Boris Vergara/Associated Press)

Jorge said a minimum-wage job couldn't even help somebody buy a piece of chicken and the housing market has plummeted with $400,000 homes now listed at $15,000.

"It's sad," he said.

'Right now, I live in peace'

Things for the Azuz family are better now.

Jorge and his wife recently welcomed a baby girl. A year and a half ago, he and his sister opened up Paradise Cream, a popular downtown London eatery.

Jorge is planning on becoming a police officer. He said "it's my dream. I would do it for free." He has already completed a year of Police Foundations at Fanshawe College.

"Right now, I live in peace," he said.

"We're pretty happy here," Jessica added.

The Azuz siblings opened up Paradise Cream in the city's core. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

The siblings are working toward getting their Canadian citizenship even though they already feel like Londoners.

And despite their newfound peace and happiness, the siblings are haunted by what's happening to their Venezuela.

Both of them have considered reactivating Redzuela to help locals, however, they're "afraid" it might pose risk to their loved ones back home. Their parents have fled to Panama, but the pair has many family members and cousins in Venezuela's capital Caracas.

"I just want to do something. It's frustrating when you see kids dying and starving," Jorge said.

"It's really frustrating," Jessica reiterated.

Jorge said the crisis is difficult to unpack; however, he encouraged people to get informed.