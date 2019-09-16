Some vaping industry insiders are demanding London, Ont. health authorities release the brand name of the vaping product linked to a near-fatal case of respiratory illness in a London teenager, the first reported case of its kind in Canada.

On Wednesday, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit held a news conference to announce that a London high school student had to be put on life support after he contracted a severe respiratory illness linked to his daily vaping habit.

Health officials noted that the teenager has since been released from hospital and is reportedly doing well.

During Wednesday's news conference, London's medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie, was asked what brand of vaping product the teen was using when he fell ill, but Mackie refused to release the information.

'I am deeply concerned'

Thomas Krisop is the owner of Alternatives and Options Vaporizers and eLiquid based in Morinville, AB. (Supplied)

Since then a number of Canadian vaping industry insiders, including manufacturers and store owners, have written emails to Mackie, copying Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, a number of government health agencies and media outlets, demanding London's medical officer of health release the name of the vaping product linked to the teen's illness.

"I am deeply concerned," Thomas Krisop, the owner of Alternatives and Options Vaporizers and eLiquids, a vape store based in Morinville, Alberta, told CBC News Monday.

"I have customers that have gone back to smoking," he said. "They're getting messages from their family members saying they should go back to smoking because smoking is better than vaping. Vaping will kill you."

Krisop said since he sent his email, Mackie offered to review his inventory list and has since informed Krisop that his Alberta store does not carry the product linked to the teen's illness.

'We're not serving the public'

Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer and CEO of Health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit speaks during a press conference in London, Ont., Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The announcement involved the first known case in Canada of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press)

Krisop was joined by a number of other industry insiders in writing Mackie emails, including Charles Byram, the founder and CEO of Moncton, NB-based e-liquid manufacturer FOV Labs.

"The reason I wrote to Dr. Mackie is because I'm concerned, I want to know what made people sick," he told CBC News Monday. "If we keep that information away from the public then we're not serving the public."

"Once we find out what it is, we can act upon it," he said, noting he believes his product is not linked to the London teen's respiratory illness.

"I'm 100 per cent sure our products weren't sold in London," he said.

Byram said Mackie should have clarified what product was behind the teen's illness so that people aren't led to believe that all vaping is a health risk.

"When you keep that kind of information from the public it tends to scare smokers away from choosing a healthier product," he said, noting, "the term 'vaping' is being used very loosely."

Illness not associated with one brand

Call from health coalition comes after officials announce first Canadian case believed to be linked to vaping. 2:03

Dr. Chris Mackie said he has no plans to release the brand name behind the teen's illness, despite pressure from the vaping industry.

"The reality is their customers are at-risk regardless of what brand they are vaping. People are getting sick from vaping and it's not associated with one brand," he said.

"Manufacturers and distributors want us to be believe this is some kind of bad actor. The reality is it seems to be more about the consumer, that certain people are more vulnerable. It does not appear to be a brand-related issue."

Mackie said that when compared to smoking, which still kills 20 million people a year worldwide, vaping is relatively safe.

"You're setting the bar pretty low," he said.