How you can help keep kids' toes toasty warm this winter

A campaign to make sure all kids in London have warm boots for the winter is in need of donations.

The Give Cold Feet the Boot campaign, run by the United Way Elgin Middlesex, is more than 200 pairs short of its goals of 1,000 boots for needy kids, said Jenny McGregor, who runs the program.

"One-fifth of kids in our community live in households where there's a struggle to pay rent or put food on the table," McGregor said.

"As you can imagine, for families on low income buying boots can be really difficult. If kids don't have boots, they can't participate in the same activities in school as other children. We really want to make sure everyone has what they need."

The campaign collects both new and gently used boots for children, though it will also take boots for adults.

Last year, the campaign brought in 860 pairs of boots. They were distributed through four neighbourhood resource centres: the South London, Crouch, Glen Cairn and LUSO.

If kids don't have boots, they can't participate in the same activities in school as other children - Jenny McGregor, United Way Elgin Middlesex

This year, the campaign has brought in 780 pairs of boots so far. The goal was 1,000 pairs.

"Definitely, if you have boots you want to donate, we'll take them and give them a new home," said McGregor.

Boots can be dropped off at the United Way office on King Street or at the South London Neighbourhood Resource Centre.

Families that need boots can call the United Way office or one of the neighbourhood resource centres.