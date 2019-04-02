'Unfair' TVDSB rule excludes Lord Roberts students from using playground equipment

Some students at Lord Roberts Public School — and their parents — are deliberately breaking a school rule that they say needs to be reconsidered by administration and the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

Last week, the French immersion school's administration announced an age restriction on fixed playground equipment that limits its use to students between the ages five and 12. This excludes the majority of students in grades 7 and 8 and possibly some kindergartners.

"It's exclusionary and it's unnecessary … sometimes when rules are unnecessary and unfair, we deliberately are disobedient to them," said Julie Ryan, whose 14-year-old daughter can no longer use the equipment.

The playground was built about 10 years ago through city an community funding. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Ryan helped organize a "play-in" after school on Monday. About 50 people — both students and parents — showed up at the playground and used the equipment to oppose the change.

School officials said 59 students are currently impacted by the rule.

Longstanding rule

Officials said the longstanding rule has been reinforced for safety reasons, but some parents aren't buying that explanation.

Generally, age restrictions and safety standards are set by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA).

At Lord Roberts, the rule in question was first set when the playground was built about a decade ago with the help from parent and community-led fundraising initiatives.

A group of parents and students came together on Monday to oppose the change. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

It's unclear if the rule was ever enforced over the years, but officials are insisting on it now.

During the winter, the TVDSB asked school administration across the board to examine CSA guidelines on certificates and enforce them in the spring, when playground equipment reopens for the warmer months.

"I've gone with the direction that the board has given me …the goal behind those age settings are to ensure student safety," said principal Caroline Woodburn.

A statement from TVDSB officials said the board is "responsible for insuring playground equipment is properly maintained and that a "user age" label is permanently affixed to all equipment."

Meanwhile, some parents believe the changes have to do with pressures from insurers and/or manufacturers.

Some parents believe that the changes go beyond safety reasons. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

"We are frustrated that our children are being excluded from playing on play equipment for reasons that seem more about liability than safety for our children," said Ryan.

"I think they are decisions that speak to school board's aversion for risk [and] less about actually keeping my children safe," said Sara Middleton, who's a member of the school council.

"We need to be more thoughtful about standards and about recommendations that are put in place largely to protect manufacturers and to protect institutions," she added.

Student concerns

Some students impacted are also speaking out.

14-year-old Lily Ryan said the rule makes it difficult to build leadership skills.

Students are describing the new rule as "unfair." (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

"When we're separating the ages … then they're not bringing us together … It's hard for us to interact with [younger students] if we're not allowed to be out here," she said.

"It's hard for us to build our leadership skills when we have no experience," she added.

"It's almost as if you go to the movies and everybody else has popcorn and you don't have popcorn and you're like well, I want popcorn," said Claire Heene, 13.

Lord Roberts administration offered concerned students a wish list of toys and items requested by them.

However, some students and parents say that's not enough.

Heene said "it's almost just there to distract kids that the rule is unfair."

Some parents are planning to raise their concerns at a school council meeting later this month.