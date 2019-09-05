Child dies on first day of school in northeast London school
A northeast London school community is reeling after the death of a boy on the first day of school.
The student was rushed to hospital after a medical emergency
Paramedics were called to Cedar Hollow Public School just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday for a medical emergency, said Middlesex-London EMS operations superintendent Kelly Dolbeart.
The boy will be remembered as "a well-liked student who was athletic, energetic, caring and a friend to all," according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.
The school board's traumatic events response team is on standby and available to support students and staff.
Privacy laws prevent the school board from further commenting on the incident, a spokesperson said.
Police are not investigating the death.
