'No evidence' trustee Skinner violated school board's code of conduct, internal investigation finds

An internal investigation has found that there is no evidence trustee Jake Skinner violated the Thames Valley District School Board's code of conduct during his municipal election work for public relations firm Blackridge Strategy.

The inquiry, which was led by Arlene Morell, the chair of the board of trustees, was launched last year after another trustee Corinne Rahman, asked for it.

But under Thames Valley's code of conduct rules, the board didn't release what rule Skinner was alleged to have broken or what he was alleged to have done to break the rule.

However, it is known that the allegation was based on Skinner's work as the co-owner of Blackridge Strategy, which has been embroiled in controversy since it did work for several municipal election candidates and was found to have funded smear campaigns against other candidates.

Skinner has since left Blackridge, which he co-owned with Amir Farahi, to start his own PR firm.

He is in his second term as a school board trustee with the Thames Valley board and represents Wards 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Farahi's name and credit card was linked in court documents to the creation and registration of two websites during the fall municipal election campaign, one of which alleged that a city councillor running for re-election engaged in child abuse for bringing her school-aged child to a budget meeting.

That candidate was Virginia Ridley, running for re-election in Ward. 10.

School board trustees must act in a manner that "will inspire public confidence in the abilities and integrity of the board," and make decisions "in a manner which is open, accessible and equitable," according to the trustee code of conduct.

The code of conduct investigation didn't clear Skinner, but rather found that there's not enough evidence to support a finding of a breach of the code of conduct.