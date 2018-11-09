Western University and faculty union reach tentative agreement

Western University administration and the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) have reached a tentative agreement, averting a faculty strike. It happened at about 2:00 a.m., after the strike deadline.

"The tentative deal means there will be no strike. All services – including classes, labs, tutorials and research – continue as normal," said UWOFA officials in a news release.

Both sides have been in labour negotiations since June, with the union asking for job security for long-serving contract faculty as well as pay and benefits comparable to other post-secondary institutions in Ontario.

If an agreement wasn't reached by 12:01 a.m., Friday, faculty staff would've hit the picket line. The strike would have led to class cancellations and bus detours.

The union, which represents about 1,650 full- and part-time faculty, demanded change after budget cuts over the last decade resulted in degraded education and increased class sizes.

The union also asked for more job security for its academic staff, 70 per cent of which do not have security.

Western's faculty had voted 94 per cent in favour of striking in September.

Details of the tentative contract are not being released until the deal is ratified, which the faculty association is recommending.

Information about ratification votes has yet to come. If the deal is ratified by UWOFA, Western's board of governors will vote on it at the end of November.