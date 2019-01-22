Skip to Main Content
Police watchdog investigates after officer allegedly assaulted, suspect injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a London incident involving a police officer who was allegedly assaulted while making an arrest.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday at a home in the city's south end

Officials said the incident happened on Monday. (The Canadian Press)

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called after an alteration between a woman and a London police officer on Monday at about 8:40 p.m. on Topping Lane, near Commissioners and Wonderland Road.

The officer was called to a residence to check on the welfare of a woman.

Police said the officer was assaulted but did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was transported to hospital with an injury.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there's been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

