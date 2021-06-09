Here's how London, Ont., hopes to fight Islamophobia months after killing of Afzaal family

Eight months after the attack on the Afzaal family and London, Ont., began a reckoning with Islamophobia, a newly released city report recommends a permanent memorial at the site of the killings, more education about the contributions of Muslims, and establishing an advisory council to keep politicians accountable.

"The Muslim community remains hurt and frightened. They are angry, they are frustrated and they are desperate for all levels of government to stand by the commitments that were made following the terror attack," said Rumina Morris, director of London's anti-oppression and anti-racism division, and author of "A London For All: An Action Plan to Disrupt Islamophobia."

"This [the attack] is not something that people have moved on from, in spite of the fact that it hasn't received as much attention in the last few months."

London's Muslim community is diverse, but people want to see more action to help prevent future hate-filled incidents, Morris said.

The report was commissioned after the June 6, 2021, attack.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Salman Afzaal's mother, Talat Afzaal, 74, died after being hit by a truck in what police say was an Islamophobic attack. A nine-year-old boy survived.

The event sparked a national conversation about Islamophobia and calls for all levels of government, as well as community groups, to act.

A man who was 20 at the time of the attack faces first-degree murder charges, one attempted murder charge and associated terrorism charges. He's made numerous appearances by video link from Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre and the case is still making its way though the court process

Yumna Afzaal, 15, Madiha Salman, 44, Talat Afzaal, 74, and Salman Afzaal, 46, left to right, were out for an evening walk June 6 when they were run over by a truck in what police say was an attack motivated by anti-Muslim hate. (Submitted by the Afzaal family)

Among the report's recommendations:

A permanent memorial, costing $150,000, at Hyde Park and South Carriage roads where the attack happened, including a plaque, a garden, a youth-led art project and the crosswalks at the intersection painted green and purple — the colours that came to symbolize the attack.

Proclaiming October Islamic Heritage Month, June 6 as a Day of Remembrance of Our London Family, and Jan. 29 as the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action.

Developing training for Muslim youth, and making community centres and public spaces more inclusive and welcoming for Muslims, especially women.

An anti-Islamophobia advisory council to provide oversight of implementation of the plan and hiring a Muslim community liaison adviser.

More education about the contributions of Muslims, including bringing a U.K. exhibit to London.

Create an online reporting tool for hate-related harassment incidents, and beef up the existing public nuisance bylaw so anyone saying yelling hateful things to Muslims, newcomers or immigrants could be charged.

The recommendations were made after consultations with numerous Muslim groups and individuals, Morris said.

'Not feeling safe'

"There's a lot of frustration," she said. "People are not feeling safe and they want to know, 'How did we even get here, and what do we need to do differently?'"

Women who wear the hijab or other Muslim coverings feel particularly vulnerable, Morris said, and young people want their voices to be heard.

Nawaz Tahir, a London lawyer and chair of the Hikma, an advocacy group for the city's Muslims, said the city wants to be seen as a leader in the fight against Islamophobia, and the report strikes the right note.

"It is necessarily wide in scope because Islamophobia does require a look at many elements of society and many different structures in society and our city. We appreciate the depth and breadth of the report," Tahir said.

"This isn't a stopping point. This is a process and a journey," he said. "The success of this plan and this report will really be measured a few years down the road, when we look at how it was implemented. That's the big piece: What does the city do now? What do they do and how does it get implemented."

Politicians will discuss the report at a committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.