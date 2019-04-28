How Muslims and non-Muslims can prep for Ramadan next week

Ramadan begins one week from today.

This means observing Muslims are getting ready to fast from dawn to dusk and abstain from other temptations for one month.

It's an important time for those who follow Islam as they dedicate 30 days to faith, charity, prayer and community, according to Aarij Anwer, Imam of the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario.

It's also a time for Muslims to connect with their identity and religion amid challenging political times, he said.

Non-Muslims play a role in Ramadan, too.

It's encouraged, those who don't observe Ramadan, take steps to learn about it and engage with the community.

Preparing the mind and heart

About two dozen people showed up at the London Muslim Mosque on Sunday to attend a "preparing for Ramadan" workshop led by Anwer.

"It's very important for us as Muslims to understand why we do what we do and also how to do that thing correctly," he said.

"If a person doesn't know why they're doing something, they probably won't do it for an extended period of them but if … that reasoning … and motivation is in place, then a person will."

About two dozen people showed up at the London Muslim Mosque on Sunday to attend a "preparing for Ramadan" workshop. (Submitted by Ali Chahbar)

He said the first step of preparation is education.

Beyond the rules of fasting and tips on how to achieve a high state of spirituality, Anwer informed the group about the importance of community relationships.

"As much as it is about fasting, it's also about food and about coming together. People come together to have iftar. People come together at night to pray together," he said.

He also outlined fasting exemptions for pregnant women, ailing individuals and travellers, for example.

Shahd Abu-Jazar, 16, said she appreciates the education piece of the workshop because it's the reason she attended.

"If someone asks me why you fast and what's the point of Ramadan, I can answer them fully," she said.

Anwer said, beyond education, Muslims also have to "prepare their hearts."

"It's by letting go of grudges, by focusing on the things that are important and positive and removing things that are negative from your life," he said.

How about Non-Muslims?

Prayer and iftar times this Ramadan. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC) Anwer said people are encouraged to engage with the Muslim community.

"It's a time to get to know the community," he said,

"Come to the mosque for one of these evening meals, join the community, see what it's like … be around them and enjoy some good food," he added.

The mosque and other community groups frequently host iftar dinners.

He said non-Muslims are also encouraged to be mindful around Muslim friends and colleagues during traditional dining hours.

The mosque is hosting a free Ramadan 101 workshop Monday that's open to all Londoners.

'Gives us a sense of identity'

Anwer said it's been a "difficult time for many minority groups and especially Muslims," who often face remarks related to misconstrued perceptions of their religion.

He admitted because of this, "the practice of Islam becomes tougher and tougher."

But, "fasting is supposed to be like our shield. It's something that protects and gives us a sense of identity."

"In these difficult times, it's what allows us to hold on to our identity," he added.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations will mark the end of Ramadan on June 4. The mosque follows the Fiqh Council of North America method of determining the dates of Ramadan and Eid.