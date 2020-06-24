Skip to Main Content
Police watchdog updates probe into Black man's balcony fall
London·New

Police watchdog updates probe into Black man's balcony fall

The province's police watchdog has released a mid-investigation update into the death of a London man who fell from a Walnut Street balcony. 

The update comes after a Twitter spat between a local MPP and the London police chief

CBC News ·
Caleb Tubila Njoko died in hospital after falling from the 15th floor balcony at 85 Walnut Street in London, Ont. after police were called to the house for a person in distress. (Provided by Godelive Tutonda)

The province's police watchdog has released a mid-investigation update into the death of a London man who fell from a Walnut Street balcony. 

The Special Investigations Unit says there were no officers inside the 15th floor apartment unit when Caleb Tubila Njoko fell to the ground on May 5. 

The 27-year-old died from his injuries days later.

The update comes after an online spat between London North Centre NDP MPP Terence Kernaghan and London Police Chief Steve Williams. 

Nojoko's mother and friends have been critical of the police response, saying the man was scared of the officers and barricaded himself inside the apartment. 

The SIU says it has the notes of the officer being investigated but she has declined to be interviewed, as is her right. 

The watchdog has also interviewed three additional officers involved in the response. 

Spokesperson Monica Hudon says the investigation update did not come at the behest of the London police chief. Rather, the update was already in the works before Kernaghan and Williams engaged in their exchange on Twitter. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News