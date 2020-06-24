Police watchdog updates probe into Black man's balcony fall

The province's police watchdog has released a mid-investigation update into the death of a London man who fell from a Walnut Street balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit says there were no officers inside the 15th floor apartment unit when Caleb Tubila Njoko fell to the ground on May 5.

The 27-year-old died from his injuries days later.

The update comes after an online spat between London North Centre NDP MPP Terence Kernaghan and London Police Chief Steve Williams.

Your insinuation racism played a role in this tragedy is an affront to all <a href="https://twitter.com/lpsmediaoffice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lpsmediaoffice</a> members, especially those called to help. Your baseless conclusions are hurtful & inflammatory. Wait 4 the facts or ask 1st. <a href="https://twitter.com/SIUOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SIUOntario</a> pls expedite investigation to help this community. —@S_Williams001

Nojoko's mother and friends have been critical of the police response, saying the man was scared of the officers and barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The SIU says it has the notes of the officer being investigated but she has declined to be interviewed, as is her right.

The watchdog has also interviewed three additional officers involved in the response.

Spokesperson Monica Hudon says the investigation update did not come at the behest of the London police chief. Rather, the update was already in the works before Kernaghan and Williams engaged in their exchange on Twitter.