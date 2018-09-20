Police release photo of teen wanted in fatal east-end shooting

Police have released a photo of an 18-year-old London man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Christopher Clements-Card.

Zachary McDermott is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder by discharging a firearm. (London Police Service)

Clements-Card, 21, died after being shot last Wednesday in the parking lot of Tim Hortons on Dundas Street, near Veterans Memorial Parkway. Clements-Card died in hospital.

Police have an arrest warrant for Zachary McDermott, who's wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder by discharging a firearm in relation to the shooting.

A photo of McDermott was released Thursday. Police said it was from surveillance footage taken on the day of the shooting.

Police arrested two 19-year-old men. Both are charged with being an occupant in a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Joseph Sibo was arrested Saturday and Abel Tesfalem was arrested Monday.

Police have described the incident as a targeted shooting.