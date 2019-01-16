Adelaide St. N., closed after vehicle struck hydro pole

London police are advising commuters to find an alternate route Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle collision closed down parts of Adelaide Street North.

At about 1:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Adelaide Street North and Lambton Street after a vehicle struck a hydro pole.

Police said it's unclear if there were any injuries. The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene, police said.

Both north and southbound lanes of Adelaide Street North are closed between Regent and Victoria Streets.

"We're asking everyone that takes that route on a regular basis to find an alternate route while we deal with the scene," said Const. Sandasha Bough.

Police said it could take a "number of hours" before the stretch reopens.

London Hydro officials also attended the scene.