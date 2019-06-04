London's new top cop will be named Wednesday

Londoners will know Wednesday who will be named to lead the police service once the outgoing chief hands in his badge at the end of June.

The Police Services Board is set to announce its choice at 10 a.m. at police headquarters on Dundas Street.

London acting deputy police chief Trish McIntyre. (Supplied by London Police Service) The announcement comes the same week the board named Trish McIntryre to the role of acting deputy chief.

McIntyre is the first woman to hold such a high rank with the London police.

She was moved to the role after Deputy Chief Darryl Longworth said he was moving to Woodstock to lead that city's force.

McIntyre spoke to London Morning's Rebecca Zandbergen Tuesday about her new job. Hear that interview here.

Police chief John Pare announced in January he would retire June 28, 2019. He's been a police officer for 33 years and took the top job in London in 2015.