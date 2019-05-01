East-end school without playground looks to community for help

The Lord Nelson Public School parent- led home and school group is seeking community and business support to help install a playground at the east-end school that's been without equipment for months.

The school used to have two playground structures that were used by all students. One was removed in May 2017 and the other in November of last year.

The school board said the structures, which were more than a decade old, were identified as being "beyond their useful life" and were removed to "ensure the safety of our students."

This left Lord Nelson and the Argyle Family Centre, which is connected to the school, without play equipment.

Limited funding from the Ministry of Education means the school's parent group is scrambling to raise $60,000 for a new playground.

Meanwhile, students play can use the sports fields, sand pits and basketball nets.

Parents are fundraising $60,000 for a new playground to replace the old ones. (Submitted by Christine Shaw )

'Anything you can think of, we have tried'

For some school communities, $60,000 is a lot of money.

Christine Shaw, president of the home and school group, said she was "angry and sad" when she learned the equipment was going to be removed because she was "trying to think how home and school would come up with enough money."

The east-end community has been fundraising for about a year now, she said.

"We have an auction going online right now. We've done fundraisers. We've sold chocolate bars. We've sold cookies. We've sold pizzas. Anything that you can think of to do, we have tried," she added.

With a recent renewed call for donations from community and business partners, Shaw is hopeful the school will have enough money raised to install a playground in September.

But, she said it's likely they'll have to dip into funding set aside for other programs to raise enough money.

She said if she could ask the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) for one thing, it would be for money.

"Why should we have to foot a bill of $60,000 for our children to have playtime outside and have something to do," she said.

Board has limited funding

Students have other alternatives like using the soccer fields and basketball courts. (Submitted by Christine Shaw) The TVDSB said it has "limited funding," which means financially supporting playground projects isn't a top priority.

"Given limited funding from the Ministry of Education, and significant facility needs across our 160 schools, our priority is to direct funding to classroom learning spaces," board officials told CBC in a statement.

"Playground equipment is one of those items that school communities generously support through fundraising efforts, in adherence with board policies and procedures for equipment purchases that meet approved safety standards," the statement read.

Tammy Shubat, director of programs at the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association (OPHEA), said other school boards may face similar pressures.

"The general feel in the education sector right now is that of a bit of budget tightening. Generally speaking, I wouldn't be surprised if a number of school boards across the province weren't necessarily investing large sums of money in rebuilding playground structures," she said.

She said communities who do have to fundraise for play equipment have the opportunity to look at a spectrum of different types of playgrounds including natural ones.

Shubat said community fundraising efforts could also inspire "unlikely partnerships to emerge." She said communities could look toward municipal or corporate partnerships for help.

In London, a number of playground projects have been approved for funding under the city-led Neighbourhood Decision Making program.

The home and school group will meet on Monday to discuss the project.