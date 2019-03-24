London Mosque's food and shopping fair sees highest turnout

Hundreds of Londoners crowded a school gym Sunday to get their hands on traditional accessories and sweet and savoury treats from across the globe.

The fifth annual International Food and Shopping Fair, which was held at the London Islamic School gym, attracted its biggest crowd this year, according to one of the event organizers Samira Bakir. She sits on the London Muslim Mosque's social committee, which organized the event.

"I'm really happy. I wasn't expecting this … it's good to have the support," she said. "It's beautiful. I didn't believe it. Last year it wasn't like this. Every year, more [people] come."

Zohra Bhimani was a first-time vendor with Chezelle Hijab Haute Couture. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

About 300 people filled the gym by 2 p.m. Sunday. The event ran until 5 p.m.

Zohra Bhimani was a first-time vendor with Chezelle Hijab Haute Couture. She said multicultural events help break down walls in the community.

"I think having events like this is really great because it invites other members of the London community in so they can get to know Muslims."

She was "surprised" by the number of non-Muslims who attended the event and bought hijabs from her booth.

'Support the Muslim community'

The event comes just over a week after 50 people died in two mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Bhimani said coming together is a part of healing.

"It's really hopeful, despite the hate that exists. There's still a lot of love and community. Hopefully that love can overcome the hate that exists out there," she said.

Londoner Steve Halligan was raised in southern New Zealand. He attended the fair with his wife Dawn Kershaw, left, and daughter Cianna Kershaw-Halligan, centre. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Londoner Steve Halligan was raised in southern New Zealand — he even lived in Christchurch at one point in his life. He and his family came out to the fair on Sunday to grab "delicious" food and support their community.

"What happened in Christchurch was pretty daunting. It was a terrible, terrible thing. Devastating. I still feel very sad about such a thing happening in my homeland," he said. "There's too much intolerance in the world and being in a place like this and seeing so many people of different religions – mainly Muslim – it's good. I like to participate."

"We'll do whatever we can to support this and to support the Muslim community," said Dawn Kershaw, Halligan's partner.

"They're not alone," added their daughter Cianna Kershaw-Halligan.

Have a look:

A vendor sells wall decor donning the 99 names of Allah (God) and the prophet's name. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

A Lebanese food vendor sells rice, salad and hummus. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

A food vendor sells a variety of spices. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)