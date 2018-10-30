How $3.11 added your grocery bill can feed someone who is hungry in London

If you're shopping in a London grocery store and are asked to donate $3.11 on top of your bill, don't be surprised.

The amount represents the cost of providing one meal to a client of Mission Services of London.

The agency's 24th annual Scan Away Hunger campaign kicks off on Nov. 1.

"This annual fundraiser is a great example of our community coming together to care for its neighbours," said Peter Rozeluk, the executive director of Mission Services of London.

The agency serves about 200,000 meals per year to children, women and men who are facing poverty.

The Scan Away Hunger campaign will be running at 20 different grocery stores throughout London until Dec. 31.

Stores include select locations for Freshco, Giant Tiger, Metro, Sobeys, Sunripe and Valu-Mart — as well as at Remark and the Mission Store on York St.