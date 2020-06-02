A family-owned abattoir in Mount Brydges, Ont. says skyrocketing demand for meat caused by the coronavirus crisis has created long hours for staff, long lines of customers and nearly empty shop freezers. Customers are snapping up cuts of pork, beef and chicken at an unprecedented rate.

The Mount Brydges Abattoir is one of the few remaining independent slaughterhouses and meat processors in the province and has been serving the London and Strathroy area for three generations.

Nicole Trbizan, a third-generation owner who runs the business with her father Andy and brother Michael, said since the pandemic began in March, business is up 15 to 20 per cent, with some animals being booked for slaughter up to a year in advance, an unprecedented situation.

"Everything all around is busier," she said. "We're pulling in 60 to 70 hour workweeks. I think last week was an 80 hour workweek."

The 'scare factor' behind our surging appetite for meat

Freshly cut pork chops wait to wrapped at the Mount Brydges Abattoir. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

The reason is that even without restaurants, which with the exception of takeout, have been all but shut down during the pandemic, the abattoir is still doing brisk business. Customers will wait for up to an hour for their favourite cut of beef, pork, a pound of bacon, anything they can get their hands on.

"Pretty much everything, honestly. There isn't one thing in particular. At first, it was a lot of ground beef and then it moved to steaks now because it's getting nicer and hamburger patties, pork chops, but that's no different than any time of year, just basically everything. "

With talk of meat shortages caused by coronavirus outbreaks at large industrial scale meat processors in Alberta and Quebec and the unprecedented buying frenzy seen at grocery stores, Trbizan suspects people are making sure they have their favourite foods on hand if things get worse.

"I think a little bit of scare factor and stockpile a little bit, but then people are also, because of the grocery stores limiting people, they want to still buy what they normally would, so they're now finding other ways to do that."

Customers are willing to wait for an hour or more

Various cuts of meat emerge from the smoker at the Mount Brydges Abattoir. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

How they're doing it is by lining up, which sometimes stretches 150 metres across the abattoir's front lawn to nearby Adelaide Street. Customers are willing to wait for an hour or more for chicken wings, brisket, ham and the glistening packages of pepperettes and beef jerky just inside the door.

"We're making almost double what we used to with pepperettes and sausages. Even our fresh sausages, you can see the freezer is empty and you can see the beef side there is empty," she said.

Alma Trbizan, the family matriarch, who founded the business with her husband Algi in 1971 and is now 80, still did regular stints as the company bookkeeper, until the pandemic began in March.

Her granddaughter Nicole said that in 50 years of overseeing the family enterprise, her grandma has never seen anything like the soaring demand of the last few months in Canada or her native Slovenia.

"She even can't believe it," she said.