Two London men behind websites attacking Maureen Cassidy and Virginia Ridley, court documents reveal

Negative campaign websites in the names of two city councillors who were seeking re-election were registered by Amir Farahi and Ronald Young, court-ordered records reveal.

Former city councillor Virginia Ridley and current city councillor Maureen Cassidy went to court to uncover who registered maureencassidy.ca and virginiaridley.ca in the midst of the fall municipal election campaign.

The two websites contained negative information about the two councillors, including accusing the two candidates of lack of integrity and child abuse.

"This experience was an affront to the democratic process. I do not want this style of politics in our community," Ridley said in a statement.

"This was not an attack or critique of my politics or political record, it was a personal attack on me and my family."

Ridley said in her court filings she suspected Farahi, who runs Blackridge Strategy, a public relations company that was running the campaigns of several anti-bus-rapid-transit candidates.

Farahi gave an interview to CTV News in October, denying he was behind the websites, saying instead his identity was stolen and he was being framed.

Cassidy was re-elected, but Ridley was not.

"This was not just one off-the-cuff tweet or blog," said Susan Toth, Ridley and Cassidy's lawyer.

"Money and time was spent to attack two women candidates. This successful application shows that the internet is not a wild, wild west where comments can be made with impunity."

A judge ordered GoDaddy.com, a website host, and Wix.com, a website building service, to release information about the identity and contact information of the people who registered and purchased the domain names.

Farahi and Young's names, their phone numbers, and street addresses were used to register the domain names with GoDaddy and Wix.

Farahi's credit card number was also listed to pay for services.

CBC News has reached out to Farahi and Young for comment.

We will update this story when we hear from them.