Lyme disease cases down this season, says Ontario chief medical officer

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the number of Lyme disease cases has dropped by almost half this season compared to the year before.

Dr. David Williams said the number of cases that have been reported across the province this season is in the mid-300s.

There were about 600 cases in 2018, and more than 1,000 in 2017.

"People are becoming more 'Lyme literate' and listening to the messages around precautions, prevention and different measures to take," said Williams.

While the number of Lyme cases has gone down, the number of ticks that people are sending in for inspection has remained stagnant, said Williams.

"So, people are being more vigilant," he said. "The season isn't over yet. So, we have to be precautious, but at the same time optimistic."

Ticks tests

Williams said the risk areas for ticks have been expanding since 2015, mostly due to climate change factors.

He said there is a chance the black-legged tick can be found in areas including Point Peele, Thousand Islands, Greater Toronto Area, London and north and eastern Ontario.

"We still have summer, we still have warm weather and we still have ticks being identified," he said.

He advised people to wear long pants and tuck them into their socks. He said people should check themselves after being in the outdoors.

If they come across a tick, they're advised to send it in for inspection through Public Health Ontario Laboratory.

Ontario Lyme disease estimated risk areas map for 2019